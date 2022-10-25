Police appeal after threats to kill incident in Skegness
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in tracing a 27-year-old man in connection with an incident involving threats to kill in the Skegness area.
They would like anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ethan Eldred to get in touch with them.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 411 of 6th October.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.