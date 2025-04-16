Police appeal after trees and churchyard damaged with red spray paint in village near Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information in relation to two reports of criminal damage in a village near Boston – both involving red spray paint, one at a churchyard, the other at a park.

The incidents in Donington are thought to have taken place at some point between Saturday, March 29, and Thursday, April 10.

They involved red spray paint being used to damage the churchyard at St Mary and the Holy Rood and trees along Flinders Park.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information, or anyone who might have seen anyone acting suspiciously between the dates mentioned above.”

Anyone with information is asked to email PC 340 Richardson on [email protected], quoting crime reference number 25000208156 in the subject line.