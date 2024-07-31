Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating the theft of two Texel lambs from a field at Asgarby near Sleaford.

The two lambs are said to have been taken overnight, Monday July 29 to Tuesday 30 July, according to Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team, close to the A17 between Heckington and Kirkby La Thorpe.

They said in an appeal: “We are asking for the communities help to find them and for any information that will assist in our investigation.

“The lambs were tagged, the numbers are UK047178100028 and UK017178100030.

A file photo of a Texel sheep. (Lincs Police)

“As with most things that are stolen the owner is devastated and we are trying our best to locate them.”

If you have been offered these lambs for sale or have any credible knowledge of where they may be you are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident 109 of Tuesday July 30.