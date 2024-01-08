Police appeal after 'Visit Boston' branded trailer stolen from council car park

An appeal for information has been launched following the theft of a branded trailer belonging to Boston Borough Council.

An appeal for information has been launched following the theft of a branded trailer belonging to Boston Borough Council.The item – one of only two in the county – was taken from the council’s car park in West Street on Wednesday, December 27, at about 8pm.

It carries the wording ‘Boston Lincolnshire, www.visitbostonuk.com’.

A spokesman for Boston Borough Council said: “We urge anyone with information to come forward. Your assistance is crucial in recovering it. Let's stand together against theft and protect our community. Reach out with any leads. Thank you for your support.”