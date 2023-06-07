Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a wallet was stolen from a Mablethorpe home.

The burglary occurred at a house in Church Lane, Mablethorpe at around 11pm on Tuesday (June 6).

Three men entered the property and made off with a wallet containing bank cards and cash.

They entered an unknown vehicle and left in the direction of Alford Road.

Officers would now like to hear from anyone who may have any information in relation to incident or anyone who has any doorbell footage or CCTV.