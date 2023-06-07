Register
Police appeal after wallet stolen from Mablethorpe home

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a wallet was stolen from a Mablethorpe home.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 7th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
The burglary occurred at a house in Church Lane, Mablethorpe at around 11pm on Tuesday (June 6).

Three men entered the property and made off with a wallet containing bank cards and cash.

They entered an unknown vehicle and left in the direction of Alford Road.

Officers would now like to hear from anyone who may have any information in relation to incident or anyone who has any doorbell footage or CCTV.

Anyone with this infornation or footage can call police on 101, quoting incident 502 of June 6.