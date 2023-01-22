Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal following Louth Morrison's burglary

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after an incident of burglary at Louth’s Morrisons.

By Rachel Armitage
3 minutes ago
Louth’s police team have released this image following the burglary at Morrison's.
Louth’s police team have released this image following the burglary at Morrison's.

The incident took place between 4.35am and 4.47am on Thursday (January 19), and Louth’s police team have released this image as part of the appeal.A spokesman said: “The CCTV image does not allow us to identify the person involved, but we hope someone might recognise their clothes.“We are particularly keen to speak to a member of the public who was seen walking their dog in the area at the time, as well as drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area.”If you were in the area near those times, saw anything suspicious or have been sold cheap tobacco in recent days, please get in touch by contacting Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number 23000036748.

You can also email [email protected], quoting Incident 36 of January 19, 2023.