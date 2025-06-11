Police appeal following serious assault in village between Boston and Spalding

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault in Gosberton.

The incident took place outside a property in High Street in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, June 10).

It was reported to Lincolnshire Police shortly before 1.50am.

A man in his 40s sustained ‘serious injuries’, the force said, and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-altering, it added.

In a statement made yesterday afternoon, a spokesman said: “A scene guard is currently in place, and there will be a police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

“If you witnessed any activity during the early hours of this morning, or if you have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and quote incident 23 of yesterday’s date.