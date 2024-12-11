Police appeal following theft in Sleaford
Police are appealing for help to identify aman and woman caught on camera following a report of a theft in Sleaford.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At around 1.45pm on Saturday (November 23), an elderly woman was at the Wise Owl on Southgate when she was approached by two people.
“One of them allegedly tried to grab her purse from her hands and left the shop afterwards. The victim’s bank card was later reported missing.”
If you know who they are, or if you have any other information that can assist with inquiries, get in touch with PC King [email protected] quoting incident 273 of November 23 in the subject line.