Lincolnshire Police are looking to identify the woman in this image in connection to a theft with a mobile phone.

The identity of this woman is sought in connection with mobile phone theft in Louth.

A mobile phone was stolen after it was left on a checkout in Morrisons in Eastgate, Louth, on Friday (June 16).

The woman is described by police as white between the age of 50 and 60, of a medium build with tattoos on her upper arms.

She was wearing a leopard print dress and sunglasses at the time.