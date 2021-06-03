Police appeal for help finding wanted man

Richard Fabri

Richard Fabri, 38, is wanted after failing to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in relation to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs as well as the production of Class B drugs.

Lincolnshire Police believe he has links to Friskney and London.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “If you have seen him or have any other information that can assist our officers in locating him, please get in touch.

· Call 101 quoting occurrence number 21000262819.

· Email [email protected] – don’t forget to include occurrence number 21000262819 in the subject line.