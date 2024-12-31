Police appeal for help following suspected attempted burglary in Boston

Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 15:25 BST
A still from the footage released by Lincolnshire Police.
Police investigating a suspected attempted burglary in Boston have released footage of a man with whom they would like to speak.

The incident took place at Mobile Arcade, in Market Place, on Monday, December 16.

Between 5.10am and 5.20am, a man caused ‘extensive damage’ to a shop window, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.

It is believed that a weapon/tool was used in an attempt to break the window, the spokesman added.

Today (Tuesday, December 31), police released footage of a man on foot.

They said they would like to speak to the man, saying he may have information about the incident.

Anyone who knows the man, or has any information that could help the investigation, is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or by emailing PC Baxter on [email protected], quoting incident 202 of December 16, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

