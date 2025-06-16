Police appeal for help in identifying man as force investigates reported indecent exposure in Boston

Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in Boston are appealing for help in identifying a man in a photograph.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Sleaford Road at about 12pm on Thursday (June 12), Lincolnshire Police said in a statement today (Monday, June 16).

In reference to a photograph released by as part of the statement, a spokesman said: “If you know who he is or if you have any other information that can help to progress our inquiries, please contact investigating officer PC Ian Ruddock on [email protected], quoting occurrence number 25000341330 in the subject line.”