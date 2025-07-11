Police appeal for help in identifying man in image following report of sexual assault by touching
Police are appealing for help in identifying a man in an image following a report of sexual assault by touching, saying they believe he may be able to assist their investigation.
The incident is said to have taken place in Wide Bargate, Boston, on Saturday, June 28, at about 3pm.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are asking for help to identify this man, who we believe might be able to help with an investigation into a report of sexual assault by touching in the Boston area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 521 of June 28, or email Det Con Jamie McCormack on [email protected]