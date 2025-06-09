Police appeal for help in locating wanted man from Chapel St Leonards

By Chrissie Redford
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:07 BST
WANTED - Jordan Winder.WANTED - Jordan Winder.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to locate a 28-year-old man from Chapel St Leonards who is wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Jordan Winder is believed to have links with Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Skegness as well as Chapel St Leonards.

However, despite repeated attempts to locate him in those areas, police say he remains wanted.

The public is also being asked to avoid speculation on social media as the investigation remains active.

“To maintain the integrity of the process, we will be turning off comments on our channels,” police said in a statement. “Misinformation can have serious legal consequences and may hinder justice for all parties.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch in one of the following ways:

  • By calling 101 quoting reference number 24000176724.
  • By emailing DC Owen Prichard on [email protected] putting reference number 24000176724 in the subject line.
  • Anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
