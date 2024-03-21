Police appeal for help in tracing two women who may have witnessed alleged road rage incident near Boston

Lincolnshire Police news.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, March 10, at about 10.30am.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a report that a man in a white Audi had assaulted another man driving a grey Citroen C1 while pulled to the side of the road at the A52 at Boston near Tesco.”

Two women are said to have come to the aid of the alleged victim, the spokesman said, adding that the force would like to trace them to take their account of the incident.

The force is also appealing for any dashcam users to come forward if they have a recording of the incident.