Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with links to Louth
Pictured below, Jordan Tait, aged 26, hails from Cleethorpes but has connections to the Louth area and also to Grimsby.
Lincolnshire Police says officers need to trace him and speak to him urgently in connection with multiple offences in the region.
Details of the offences have not been released, but the force stresses it is important that Tait is found as soon as possible.
If you have seen him, or you know of his whereabouts, there are a number of ways to get in touch with police.
You can call 101, quoting reference number 24000757894. Or you can email PC Emily Barker at [email protected], quoting reference number 24000757894 in the subject line of your message.
Alternatively, you can report your information anonymously and confidentially through the independent charity, CrimeStoppers. Call 0800 555111 by phone or visit its website and click on the ‘Give Information Anonymously’ section.