Police appeal for help to find victims of assault in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police are appeal fr help to find the victims of an assault which reportedly took place in Skegness.

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 27 September.)

They were called just after 4am to reports of an incident on Grand Parade in Skegness. A woman is believed to have assaulted two members of the public before going on to assault police officers as they attempted to restrain her.

Officers are keen to trace the individuals who were assaulted and are appealing for them to get in touch, as well as any other members of the public who were in the vicinity and may have watched the incident unfold.

A 35-year-old woman from Skegness has been arrested in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that you think could help the enquiry, please contact us on [email protected] or via 101, quoting incident 57 of 27/09/25.