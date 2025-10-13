Police appeal for help to trace wanted 19-year-old man
Mackenzie Law is wanted for several offences including failing to appear at court and recall to prison.
He is currently believed to be without a fixed address and, despite our ongoing efforts, has so far managed to avoid contact with officers.
Police said: “He has connections in the Selby and Boston areas but is reported to have been sighted in Skegness on 29 September.”
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 0301-24/09/2025.
You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.