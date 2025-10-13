Police appeal for help to trace wanted 19-year-old man

Wanted - .Mackenzie Law.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to trace a 19-year-old man who has reportedly been sighted in Skegness.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackenzie Law is wanted for several offences including failing to appear at court and recall to prison.

He is currently believed to be without a fixed address and, despite our ongoing efforts, has so far managed to avoid contact with officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “He has connections in the Selby and Boston areas but is reported to have been sighted in Skegness on 29 September.”

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 0301-24/09/2025.

You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.