Police appeal for information about alleged assault in Skegness
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information in relation to an alleged assault in Skegness where a man in his 30’s is said to have suffered facial injuries.
According to a police spokesman, the assault is believed to have happened on Roman Bank, near Grosvenor Road, between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday (July 28).
If you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, you are asked to get in touch.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or saw any suspicious activity, or who has CCTV footage to come forward as soon as possible.
If you can help, contact PC Billy Spence via email: [email protected] or call: 07796 957 595 referring to Incident 53 of July 28.