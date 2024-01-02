Register
BREAKING

Police appeal for information after Christmas Day collision in Boston involving one of their vehicles

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the outskirts of Boston that involved one of their own vehicles.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:14 GMT
Lincolnshire Police news.Lincolnshire Police news.
Lincolnshire Police news.

The incident took place near the Spirit of Endeavour roundabout at about 1.30am on Christmas Day.

It involved a police van and a VW Passat.

Lincolnshire Police said it is appealing for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to get in touch via [email protected] or 01522 212316, quoting incident 35 of December 25.