Police appeal for information after Christmas Day collision in Boston involving one of their vehicles
Police are appealing for information following a collision on the outskirts of Boston that involved one of their own vehicles.
The incident took place near the Spirit of Endeavour roundabout at about 1.30am on Christmas Day.
It involved a police van and a VW Passat.
Lincolnshire Police said it is appealing for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to get in touch via [email protected] or 01522 212316, quoting incident 35 of December 25.