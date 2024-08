Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for information following a collision near Boston involving a car and a motorcyclist.

The incident took place at the junction of London Road and Station Road, in Kirton, at 10.10am on Friday (August 23).

A spokesman for the force said the rider was injured and left the scene without leaving their details.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 180 of August 23.