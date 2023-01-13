Police appeal for information after dismantling cannabis grow at Boston home

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information in relation to a cannabis grow it has dismantled in Boston today (Friday, January 13).

The cannabis grow found in an extension at a home in Sleaford Road, Boston.

The plants were being cultivated at a home in Sleaford Road and were discovered thanks to ‘proactive work by officers in the town’, a spokesman for the force said.

They added: “Officers are on scene today (January 13) at an address in Sleaford Road in the town after a warrant executed this morning led to the discovery of the cannabis plants, which are almost ready for cropping.

“The plants were found in a rear extension in the property.

“The warrant was the result of intelligence received which we acted on.

“We remain on scene while the electricity supply is made safe, and we are removing the plants. We are also in the local area today carrying out further enquiries.”

The spokesman added the force has now opened an investigation into the matter and is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

