Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a vulnerable man was targeted in Sutton on Sea yesterday (Wednesday).

The suspect convinced this vulnerable man that he needed his grass cutting, which he did to a poor standard, then charged him £500.

Thankfully, officers have cancelled the cheque.

A witness linked a white Fort Transit van to the suspect and the vehicle has now been recovered, however we are still seeking the suspect.

Officers are now appealing for information on this man, who may have offered his services to others in the area of Sutton on Sea yesterday or over the weekend.

PC Billy Spence, a Beat Manager for the Coast, said: “It’s vital that we raise awareness of suspected scams such as this.

"Knowledge is power against unscrupulous people who prey on vulnerable victims, and by releasing details of this incident, we hope that we will not only gain information to help us locate the suspect, but also protect others from similar scams and rogue callers.

"If you are ever in doubt of a cold caller's authenticity, please do not feel any pressure to make a purchase or engage their services. Speak to us, your local policing team, or someone you trust.

"If you have a neighbour, friend or relative who you think might be vulnerable, please check on them and let them know you are there if they need you.”

