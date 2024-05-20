Police appeal for information over damaged Grade II listed lychgate near Boston

The damaged lychgate at St Mary's Church, Old Leake.

Police are appealing for information after a Grade II listed lychgate at a church near Boston was damaged.

The incident at St Mary’s Church, Old Leake, was reported to Lincolnshire Police on Friday (May 17).

Photographs shared online by the force’s Rural Crime Action Team that day show brickwork from one side of the lychgate dislodged into the ditch beside it.

Lychgates are covered gateways that lead on to churchyards. The offical list entry with Historic England for the lychgate at Old Leake dates the feature to about 1873.

A closer look at the damage and the dislodged bricks.

A spokesman for the Rural Crime Action Team said: “Not only is this upsetting for the local community, damage to listed buildings requires specialist repairers in order to repair the building like for like to protect the historic heritage.”