Police appeal for information over damaged Grade II listed lychgate near Boston
The incident at St Mary’s Church, Old Leake, was reported to Lincolnshire Police on Friday (May 17).
Photographs shared online by the force’s Rural Crime Action Team that day show brickwork from one side of the lychgate dislodged into the ditch beside it.
Lychgates are covered gateways that lead on to churchyards. The offical list entry with Historic England for the lychgate at Old Leake dates the feature to about 1873.
A spokesman for the Rural Crime Action Team said: “Not only is this upsetting for the local community, damage to listed buildings requires specialist repairers in order to repair the building like for like to protect the historic heritage.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 85 of May 17.