Police are seeking dashcam and CCTV footage following a burglary in Hundleby.

The burglary took place on Main Road in the village, near Spilsby, between 9.50am and 11.15am on Thursday (November 24).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Items taken are still being assessed but we believe jewellery may have been taken.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage and CCTV of this area and may have noticed anything suspicious.”