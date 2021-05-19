Police appeal for witnesses after car crashed into Gainsborough house

Just before 2.30pm on Sunday, April 4, a white Mazda 6 crashed into a house on Lea Road, Gainsborough.

Three people ran from the car, two men and a women.

The men have been identified but despite police inquiries the identity of the woman remains unknown at the moment.

Do you recognise this woman?

The car was stolen from an address in Brigg on March 29.

The police believe the woman in the picture will be able to help with their investigation and they are appealing for anyone who can identify her or assist with their inquiries to get in touch.

There are a number of ways to contact the police.