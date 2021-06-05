Police appeal for witnesses after jewellery and safe stolen from home in Boston

Call 101 if you can help police

Jewellery and a safe containing rings and other personal possessions were stolen from the address in Main Road, Lincolnshire Police have said.

It is believed that the incident happened at some point between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday, June 3.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are especially interested in any witnesses who may have access to dashcam footage between 1.35pm and 1.50pm on June 3 from the junction of the A17, A1121 and Browns Drove at Swineshead Bridge.”

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 342 of June 3.