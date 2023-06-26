Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of an affray which has left one man with injuries to his hand, face and back in Boston in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports at 1.03am that an altercation had broken out between three people on Woad Farm Road, Boston, and one man was in need of medical assistance.

“Two men are believed to have left the scene in the Forbes Road direction. Officers remain on scene and in the local area carrying out searches and other investigations.

“It is believed that the people involved were known to each other.

“This incident happened in a busy residential area and we believe that there will be people who have witnessed the incident or seen the people involved in the time leading up to and after the incident occurred.”

“We are keen to view any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which might have captured the events, particularly footage in the Woad Farm Road/ Forbes Road area which may have captured one or two people on foot around the time of the incident.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.”