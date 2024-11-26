Lincolnshire Police news.

Following an incident in Boston town centre in which multiple people were assaulted, police are appealing for witnesses or victims to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Market Place on Saturday (November 23) at about 2.20am.

It involved two men in their early 20s assaulting another man, a spokesman for the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When bystanders tried to assist and stop the two young males, they were threatened, and some bystanders were assaulted,” the spokesman said.

“Two suspects were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray; however, CCTV shows multiple witnesses and potentially further victims who are currently not known. We are appealing for those witnesses or victims to come forward,” the spokesman continued.

Anyone who can help the investigation, is asked to email [email protected] and reference Incident 24 of November 23 in the email subject.

Alternatively, they are asked to call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.