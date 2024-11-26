Police appeal for witnesses or victims to come forward after incident in Boston in which multiple people were assaulted
The incident took place in Market Place on Saturday (November 23) at about 2.20am.
It involved two men in their early 20s assaulting another man, a spokesman for the force said.
“When bystanders tried to assist and stop the two young males, they were threatened, and some bystanders were assaulted,” the spokesman said.
“Two suspects were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray; however, CCTV shows multiple witnesses and potentially further victims who are currently not known. We are appealing for those witnesses or victims to come forward,” the spokesman continued.
Anyone who can help the investigation, is asked to email [email protected] and reference Incident 24 of November 23 in the email subject.
Alternatively, they are asked to call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.