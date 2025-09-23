Police appeal over collision near Boston involving bicycle and car

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 14:19 BST
Lincolnshire Police news.placeholder image
Lincolnshire Police news.
Police are appealing for information after a bicycle and a car were involved in a collision near Boston.

The incident took place in Priory Road, just west of its junction with Wythes Lane, yesterday (Monday, September 22), at about 7.25pm.

Most Popular

It involved a bicycle and a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Were you travelling along that road around the same time and did you spot anything of note? We are asking for anyone who may have captured either the cyclist or the Corsa via dash cam or CCTV at any point prior to the collision to please get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The junction of Priory Road and Whythes Lane, near Boston. Picture: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
The junction of Priory Road and Whythes Lane, near Boston. Picture: Google Street View

Anyone with information is asked to email the officer in charge of the case, PC Jared Thorp, on [email protected], quoting Incident 365 of September 22 in the subject line, or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice