Police appeal over four, potentially linked collisions in Lincolnshire - boy (13) arrested

Police are appealing for information in relation to four collisions that reportedly took place in Lincolnshire yesterday (Friday, September 26)

The incidents are said to have occured across a time period of about three-and-a-half hours in either the Boston or Alford areas.

They are believed to be linked, police say.

The details are as follows:

At 6.44am, it was reported a male cyclist was knocked off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop in Priory Road, near Boston. The cyclist was ‘seriously injured’ and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said. (Police incident 53 of yesterday’s date)

At 8.20am, it was reported a male cyclist was knocked off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop in Maltby Le Marsh, Alford. (Incident 77)

At 8.40am, it was reported an elderly man was knocked over by a vehicle that did not stop in West Street, Alford. It was also said the same vehicle almost collided with a small child at the location. The man suffered ‘minor injuries’, police said. (Incident 79)

At 10.04am, it was reported a cyclist was knocked off their pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop in Bluestone Heath Road, Calceby, Alford. (Incident 124)

Police believe a black Range Rover may have been involved in each of the incidents.

In relation to the incident, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle otherwise that in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

In a statement made yesterday evening, investigating officer Sgt Billy Spence said: “We have a young man in custody who is helping us with our enquiries, and we are keeping an open mind about the exact events of today, but we believe these incidents are linked. We do need the help of the public in order to make sure we have as much information and evidence as possible in order to carry out a thorough enquiry.

“If you have any dashcam footage, CCTV, witnesses, or any other information that could help and haven’t already spoken to us we would appreciate you getting in touch. “I would also ask that the wider public do not speculate about what has happened here today and allow us to carry out our enquiries as fairly and freely as possible.”

This morning, the appeal was updated to say the 13-year-old boy had been released on bail.

Anyone with information that could help the enquiry, is asked to contact the force by emailing [email protected] or calling 07796 957595.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.