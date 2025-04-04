Police appeal over Mablethorpe Coop store theft
Police investigating a report of a shop theft in Mablethorpe would like to speak with two men in connection with the incident.
The theft is said to have happened in the Co-op store in Seacroft Road in Mablethorpe at approximately 1.20pm on Saturday March 22 and officers believe the men may have information which could help.
One of the men is described as Asian, wearing white Nike trainers, skin-tight jeans with rips in, black Nike coat and a black cap.
The other man is described as Asian, in his mid 20s, wearing black trousers, a black coat, grey hoodie, white trainers and was pulling a trolley behind him.
If you can help, get in touch with PC Tayla Anderson by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07385408729 quoting incident number 171 of March 22.