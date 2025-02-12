Police appeal over Market Rasen area theft

By Andy Hubbert
Published 12th Feb 2025, 17:06 BST
Do you recognise the man in this image? Police would like to know.placeholder image
Police would like to identify a man who may be able to help them in their investigations of a theft from the Market Rasen area.

Officers have released an image of the man who they believe may be able to help with inquiries regarding the theft which was reported around 5.30pm on Friday February 7.

If you recognise the man in this image, please email: [email protected] including incident ‘25000077224’ in the subject line.

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or call 0800 555 111.

