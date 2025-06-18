Police appeal over reported sexual assault in Boston

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for information in relation to a reported sexual assault in Boston.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Liquorpond Street area of town (the section that runs between Spalding Road and Queen Street, rather than the part off High Street) at about 3.30am this morning (Wednesday, June 18).

It is reported to have included inappropriate touching, Lincolnshire Police has said.

In a statement released today, the force said that officers were immediately deployed to the scene, but the suspect – a man – had left the area.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify him, it said.

The man is reported to have been on an e-bike and was wearing dark clothing. Anyone who was in or around the Liquorpond Street area of Boston between 3.30am and 4am today and has dash cam or mobile phone footage which may have captured anyone matching that description is asked to get in touch with police.

A spokesman said there would be a heavy policing presence in the area while it carries out initial enquiries, which they described as a ‘normal part of our investigation’.

“This will include speaking with local residents and businesses, viewing CCTV footage, interviewing potential witnesses, alongside other forensic enquiries,” they said. “We are doing everything we can to understand exactly what happened, and the circumstances of the incident.”

The spokesman also noted that there have been rumours circulating on social media that a body had been found in that same location.

“This is not true, and we don’t know how that rumour started, but we’d ask it’s not repeated as misinformation does not help our officers investigate or police your town,” they said.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email DS Paul Smith on [email protected], quoting incident number 32 of June 18, or call 101 and ask for the duty sergeant in East PVP, quoting the same incident number.