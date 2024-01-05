Police appeal over vandalism to communal lighting in Greylees area of Sleaford
PCSO Will Jones has highlighted the issue via social media saying that the last few nights have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Greylees area.
He said: “This behaviour includes the switching off of electrical supplyies to households and communal lighting.”
One Greylees resident had raised the matter via the Greylees Gossip Facebook group, commenting: “So the lights round the bandstand were on for a while … Then a large groups of (kids) were seen loitering in the car park …. Now we have no lights again. Coincidence? I don’t think so. This is getting beyond a joke now.”
Another resident added that the lights had only just been repaired before the fuse box for the lights around the bandstand had been vandalised and an engineer had visited.
If you have seen any such activity or have any information about the damage done, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 395 of January 4.