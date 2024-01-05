Police appeal over vandalism to communal lighting in Greylees area of Sleaford

Police are investigating complaints of anti-social behaviour where electrical supplies were tampered with in the Greylees area of Sleaford.

The fuse box for lighting of the bandstand communal areas at Greylees is said to have been vandalised. (File photo)

PCSO Will Jones has highlighted the issue via social media saying that the last few nights have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Greylees area.

He said: “This behaviour includes the switching off of electrical supplyies to households and communal lighting.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Greylees resident had raised the matter via the Greylees Gossip Facebook group, commenting: “So the lights round the bandstand were on for a while … Then a large groups of (kids) were seen loitering in the car park …. Now we have no lights again. Coincidence? I don’t think so. This is getting beyond a joke now.”

Another resident added that the lights had only just been repaired before the fuse box for the lights around the bandstand had been vandalised and an engineer had visited.