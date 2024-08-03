Police appeal to find ‘good Samaritan van driver linked to alleged incident
The appeal relates to an incident officers are investigating which is said to have taken place on Wednesday (July 31), at around 8.15am, on the A158, just before the Rand Farm turn off.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We believe a man stopped his van to speak to a woman after witnessing a potential altercation. We believe this man was acting as a good Samaritan and stopped out of concern for the woman.
"We would like to speak to him as a potential witness.”
They stated that in connection with this incident, Vincent Sherwood, aged 46, from Scarborough, has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.
If you were the man who stopped to help, or if you witnessed anything that may be related to this incident, email [email protected] with incident refence number 75 of July 31.