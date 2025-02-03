Police appeal to find man linked to serious assault in Mablethorpe
Lincolnshire Police officers are trying to locate Ben Rowen, 35, from Mablethorpe.
He is wanted in connection with the report of a serious assault and public order offence that happened in the Mablethorpe area on January 31, in which two men were injured, and he is yet to be located.
A police spokesperson said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or any sightings to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101. In an emergency always call 999.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You are asked to quote the crime reference is 2500063657.