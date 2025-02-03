Police appeal to find man linked to serious assault in Mablethorpe

By Andy Hubbert
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:54 BST
Police are appealing for help to locate Ben Rowan, of Mablethorpe. Photo: Lincs Policeplaceholder image
Police are appealing for help to locate Ben Rowan, of Mablethorpe. Photo: Lincs Police
Police are appealing for help from the public to find a man wanted in connection with a serious assault and a public order offence alleged to have happened in Mablethorpe.

Lincolnshire Police officers are trying to locate Ben Rowen, 35, from Mablethorpe.

Most Popular

He is wanted in connection with the report of a serious assault and public order offence that happened in the Mablethorpe area on January 31, in which two men were injured, and he is yet to be located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries to find him without success and we are now asking for anyone who knows where he is or any sightings to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You are asked to quote the crime reference is 2500063657.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice