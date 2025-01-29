Police appeal to find mini motorcycle rider in Sleaford

Do you recognise this rider? Photo: Lincs policeDo you recognise this rider? Photo: Lincs police
Sleaford police are appealing for help to find a person spotted riding a mini motorcycle on a public highway over the weekend.

Sleaford Neighbourhood Policing Team is seeking information about the rider seen on Almond Walk, in Sleaford.

A police spokesperson said: “This behaviour raises safety concerns, and we want to ensure everyone stays safe.

"If you have any information about this individual or the incident, please reach out to us.”

You can message them via their Facebook page or, to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers.

