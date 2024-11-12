Police appeal to find Sleaford man wanted for breaching court orders
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find a Sleaford man wanted for breaching a court order.
Karl Leveridge, 37, from the Sleaford area, is said by police to be wanted on warrant for breaching various conditions of a court order and a Domestic Violence Protection Order.
A police spokesman said: “He is thought to still be in or around the Sleaford area.
“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please let us know.
Call 101, quoting occurrence 24000647611 or email PC Christopher Bolam via [email protected] quoting occurrence number 24000647611 in the subject line.
You can also report anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.