Officers believe they may have been stolen and would very much like to locate their owners and are asking if anyone recognises any of them. The items included: an Olympus camera; a number of pearl necklaces; a number of commemorative coins; a war medal; and a number of watches, including one described as a ‘Rolex Oyster’.
If you feel you might have any information as to the items’ rightful owners, contact the officer in charge of this case, PC Keri Wales on [email protected] quoting Occurrence 24000594139 in the subject line.
Pictured are the camera, jewellery, commemorative coins and medal plus the Rolex Oyster watch box seized during the search.