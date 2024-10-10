The Rolex Oyster watch box seized during the search.The Rolex Oyster watch box seized during the search.
Police appeal to find the owners of suspected stolen items seized

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 10th Oct 2024, 11:12 BST
Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise a number of items seized during a recent search of a property in Louth

Officers believe they may have been stolen and would very much like to locate their owners and are asking if anyone recognises any of them. The items included: an Olympus camera; a number of pearl necklaces; a number of commemorative coins; a war medal; and a number of watches, including one described as a ‘Rolex Oyster’.

If you feel you might have any information as to the items’ rightful owners, contact the officer in charge of this case, PC Keri Wales on [email protected] quoting Occurrence 24000594139 in the subject line.

Pictured are the camera, jewellery, commemorative coins and medal plus the Rolex Oyster watch box seized during the search.

Pictured are the camera, jewellery, commemorative coins, watch and medal found in the search of a property in Louth.

Pictured are the camera, jewellery, commemorative coins, watch and medal found in the search of a property in Louth. Photo: Lincs Police

