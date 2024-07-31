Can you help police identify this woman in relation to a bank card theft in the Holdingham area of Sleaford last month?

Police are appealing for help from the public to identify a woman in relation to a theft of a bank card in the Sleaford area.

Officers in Sleaford are continuing to investigate the alleged theft, which is said to have occurred on Thursday June 27 in the Holdingham area of the town but they have now turned to the public for more information having worked through the CCTV clips.

A force spokesman released the appeal via social media, saying: “We are looking for the public’s help to identify this female pictured who may be able to help with our investigation into a theft of bank card.”

The woman, with distinctive tattoos on her arm, appears to be dressed in a black vest and shorts, white trainers and socks and walking a dog.