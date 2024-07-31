Police appeal to find woman in connection with bank card theft
Officers in Sleaford are continuing to investigate the alleged theft, which is said to have occurred on Thursday June 27 in the Holdingham area of the town but they have now turned to the public for more information having worked through the CCTV clips.
A force spokesman released the appeal via social media, saying: “We are looking for the public’s help to identify this female pictured who may be able to help with our investigation into a theft of bank card.”
The woman, with distinctive tattoos on her arm, appears to be dressed in a black vest and shorts, white trainers and socks and walking a dog.
“Any information or if anyone recognises this female; please can they email [email protected] quoting crime reference number 24000381812,” they said.