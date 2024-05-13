Police appeal to help identify man wanted in connection with antiques shop theft

Can you help to identify this man?

More than £2,000 of jewellery is alleged to have been stolen

Lincolnshire Police are asking for help to identify a man captured on CCTV at an antiques shop in the county.

Posting to their Facebook page Stamford, Bourne and Deeping Police, a force spokesperson said: “We are seeking help to identify the man pictured.

“Officers are investigating after jewellery was stolen from a shop in Stamford.

“A man entered St Martins Antiques Centre and asked to see some items on the lower shelves behind a glass cabinet. While the member of staff was reaching down, the man took several items from the top shelf before leaving the shop.

“The offence took place in October 2023, but has only just been reported to us, so we are now asking for help to identify the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help with our enquiries.”

They added that it is believed more than £2,000 worth of jewellery was taken from the premises.