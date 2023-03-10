Police appeal to identify man after fire that killed guinea pigs in Burgh-le-Marsh

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to identify a man seen in the area during a fire at a property in Burgh-le-Marsh in which 12 guinea-pigs sadly died.

Twelve guinea pigs were killed in the fire that swept through a garden shed in Burgh le Marsh.

Several witnesses said they saw a man during the fire which destroyed a shed in whoch the guinea pigs were housed in Barnack.

The man is described as having a large build and is believed to be of medium height, with short dark hair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police were called to the fire at around 7pm on Friday, March 3. .

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and is yet to contact police is asked ,to get in touch. Police are also appealing for the individual to make contact with officers at the earliest opportunity so that they can be eliminated from ongoing inquiries.

Advertisement

Advertisement