Lincolnshire Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman following a theft and assault in Chapel St Leonards.

Do you know this man? Call 101.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 9, on Trunch Lane in the resort near Skegness.

A video showing disorder was circulating on social media and this request is part of the criminal investigation surrounding that incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who can identify the man or women, or has any information that will assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting ref 23/219005.