Police appeal to identify men in connection with robbery in Spilsby

If you know who they are, or if you have any other information that can help with our investigation, please get in touch with PC [email protected] quoting inc 330 of 11 June 2025.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help with an investigation following a report of The aa robbery in Spilsby.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, June 11, at around 4.39pm.

Three men reportedly entered Sainsbury's on Boston Road and left without paying for items.

It was also reported that three men entered a flat on Market Street at around 4.50pm, assaulted a teenager and stole personal items from the property before leaving the area.

As part of our investigations, police would like to speak to the men in the photos to help progress inquiries.

