Police appeal to identify pair after man injured in pub assault

Can you help police identify these men? Photo: Lincs Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two individuals from CCTV images after a man was injured in an assault in Sleaford.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a man was hurt after being assaulted in a pub on Southgate, Sleaford at around 1.30am on Sunday, October 12.

If you can identify the men pictured or you have any information that may be able to assist with the investigation then email [email protected] quoting 25000600179 in the subject heading.