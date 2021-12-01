Police appeal to identify woman in connection with theft from an elderly woman in her home

Police believe this woman can help them with the investigation into the theft of a bank card from an elderly woman.

A police spokesman explained: “We believe the woman in the image can help with information regarding the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card.

“On Monday 15th November, officers received reports that a bank card was stolen from an elderly woman in her home in Boston.

“The card was then fraudulently used at Matalan and Asda.”

If you know who the woman in the image is or have any other information that can help, get in touch with the police by calling 101 quoting 21000668432 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference 21000668432 in the subject line.