Police appeal to pinpoint last movements of Sleaford man Adam Bailey before his death

Yesterday afternoon (Friday) Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for help to whether 49-year-old Adam was alive after Monday February 12.

He was found dead at his home in Tamer Road on the afternoon of February 16.

After following a number of lines of enquiry, officers are now keen to determine if there were any sightings or interactions with Adam after February 12.

Lincolnshire Police are trying to pinpoint exactly when Adam Bailey was last seen alive in Sleaford. Photos supplied

A force spokesman said: “We know Adam was alive on February 11 when he was seen at the Riverside pharmacy, and he was sadly found dead on February 16.

“A key part of our investigation is to determine when he was last seen alive.

“We believe he may have still been alive on or after February 12, but we need information to confirm this,” they said.

“Visual proof such as pictures of videos would be a huge help to our investigation, and we are also keen to take first-hand accounts from witnesses.

“Please think back: were you in and around the Tamer Road or Boston Road areas at any point between February 12 and 16 and may have taken a picture on your phone? It could be that you captured him in the background and we’d ask that you check your pictures to see if that’s the case.

“Have you viewed videos on social media?”

You can submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers in case you are worried about coming forward.

If you can help, you can submit information and footage through the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24C06-PO1, or call 101 quoting incident number 205 of February 16.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers-uk.org online or call 0800 555 111 anonymously.