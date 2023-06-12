The damaged wooden climbing frame, in Kirton.

Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy following an arson attack on a climbing frame near Kirton Town Hall.

The force says the boy has now been “referred to the Joint Diversionary Panel (JDP) who will decide on a suitable punishment”.

The frame was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday, May 28.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This caused considerable damage to the wooden structure which has had to be replaced by Kirton Parish Council.

“Following local CCTV reviews, the police team from Kirton Police Station have identified a local youth from the footage and the boy was arrested and released on bail while he awaits his hearing by the JDP.”

PC Jon Thornton said: “We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously.

“We understand residents have concerns in relation to anti-social behaviour in the village and we continue to ask the community to contact the police when they see any such behaviour taking place or if they are a victim of this crime.

“While we know that some residents post their concerns on social media channels, we would ask they contact the police in the first instance so we can look into these matters.

“We continue to work with Boston Borough Council in relation to anti-social behaviour.”

