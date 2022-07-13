Police arrest fifth teenager over violence in Metheringham

Police have made a fifth arrest.

Lincolnshire Police have been investigating an affray following reports that a large group of youths were involved in violent disorder at the playing fields in Metheringham on Saturday, July 2.

The incident is said to have included two boys with what appeared to be blades as well as punches and kicks being thrown between several people, and took place at around 3.30pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon they said: “We have arrested another youth in connection with this incident. The 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, and has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.”

Four other boys had also been arrested on suspicion of public order and violent disorder offences in the last few days and have been released on bail pending further investigations.

These were two 16 year old boys, a 15 year old and and a 14 year old.

Inspector Rachel Blackwell, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a very serious incident and we understand that there will be people who feel frightened by what they may have heard, witnessed, or seen on social media. Local residents may notice an increased policing presence in the coming days as we work hard to identify and deal with those involved that haven’t yet been, and more importantly to reassure the community that we are taking robust action."Our communities have the right to visit a play park in the middle of the day without the fear that they would witness such violent and frightening behaviour. There were young children and families at the park at the time of the incident, and we would like to reassure them, and anyone else who feels worried about this incident, that we are giving this our full attention."

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with mobile phone footage or information should contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 287 of July 2.